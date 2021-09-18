Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,519 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of ACLS opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.