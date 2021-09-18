Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,678 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $38.96 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

