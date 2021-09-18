Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,038 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 195,896 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 107,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

