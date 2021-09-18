Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,125 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Southside Bancshares worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

