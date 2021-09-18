Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,559 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Dine Brands Global worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 28.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 55.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.