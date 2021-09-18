Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,241 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

GRA stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

