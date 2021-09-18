Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,004 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of OFG Bancorp worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

