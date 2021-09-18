Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,105 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

