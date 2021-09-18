Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,550 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of BOX worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

