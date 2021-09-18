Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Cytokinetics worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

