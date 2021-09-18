Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Tupperware Brands worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period.

NYSE:TUP opened at $21.77 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

