Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading 19.7% Lower This Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $16,869.52 and approximately $74.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00008346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.24 or 0.07115316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.60 or 1.00190317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.00847736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

