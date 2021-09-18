RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Down 8.7% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $512,769.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

