RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces $0.76 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7599 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

