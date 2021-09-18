RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces $0.76 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7599 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

