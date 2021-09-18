Rise Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Rise has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $344,262.20 and $17.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041318 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 185,103,583 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

