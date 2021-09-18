RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

RLJ stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

