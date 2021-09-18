Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 279.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,273 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,420,000 after buying an additional 56,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

