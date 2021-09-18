Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 40.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

RHI opened at $101.06 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

