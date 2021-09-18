Robust Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78,708.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $40.91 or 0.00084992 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $78,708.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00121066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00174697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.59 or 0.07127602 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,060.17 or 0.99852809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.28 or 0.00862808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,818 coins and its circulating supply is 34,368 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

