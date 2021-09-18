Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Tops $342.34 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $33.30 or 0.00068955 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $342.34 million and $4.48 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00132067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.