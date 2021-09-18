Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,290.00

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $45,290.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00132067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

