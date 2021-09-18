Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00123707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00175178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.86 or 0.07116973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,210.57 or 0.99486064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00847440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

