Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as low as C$5.56. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.61, with a volume of 193,553 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$581.68 million and a PE ratio of 13.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 89.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.