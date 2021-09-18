ROOBEE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $10.13 million and $1.15 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018249 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00428008 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

