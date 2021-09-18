root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Up 64.7% in August

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

root9B stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. root9B has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cyber security, energy, and business advisory solutions. The firm operates its business through three segments: Cyber Solutions, Business Solutions and Energy Solutions. The Cyber Solutions segment provides cyber security and advanced technology training services, operational support and consulting services.

