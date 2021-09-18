Rope ($ROPE) Achieves Market Cap of $330,438.16

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $11.80 or 0.00024462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $330,438.16 and approximately $1,898.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00174775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.25 or 0.07182903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,189.87 or 0.99889857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00848707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.