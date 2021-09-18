Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 136,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

ROST opened at $114.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

