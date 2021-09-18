Router Protocol Market Cap Tops $24.41 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $24.41 million and $882,469.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00174788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.21 or 0.07052377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.19 or 0.99656627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00858805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,909,454 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

