Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 243.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.