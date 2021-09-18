Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

