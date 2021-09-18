Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Trading Down 3.9%

Royal Vopak NV (OTC:VOPKF) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royal Vopak in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.