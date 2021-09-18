RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $187.74 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,166,675 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

