Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.19. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 4,558 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

