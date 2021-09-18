Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.19. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 4,558 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

