Rune Reaches Market Cap of $4.67 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Rune has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $16,433.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $242.04 or 0.00504263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00174357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.51 or 0.07032587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.00 or 0.99697552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00861012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

