Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 149,901 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of GTY Technology worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GTY Technology by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.31 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,470 shares of company stock worth $702,287. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

