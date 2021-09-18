Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 29,277 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Shares of ICPT opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

