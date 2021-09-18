Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,087 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,514 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 169.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 303.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.