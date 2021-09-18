Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 87,002 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 301.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 59.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

