Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.43% of PCTEL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PCTEL by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 913,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 208,519 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTI opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

