Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 60,676 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 615.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,363,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.