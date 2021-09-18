Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.