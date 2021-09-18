Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,768,000 after buying an additional 512,663 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after buying an additional 1,736,918 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,449,000 after purchasing an additional 248,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,943,000 after purchasing an additional 362,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

