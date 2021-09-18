Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

