Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 162,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

