Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

