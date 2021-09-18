Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $672.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $688.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.53. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

