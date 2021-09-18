Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 1,225.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of PubMatic worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,663,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $5,968,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 60.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

