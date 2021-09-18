Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Gritstone bio worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.14. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

