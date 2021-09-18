Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after buying an additional 2,848,340 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth $105,944,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of BEKE opened at $17.08 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

