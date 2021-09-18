Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.63 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $550.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

